Coinbase taps Circle’s USDC for its new stablecoin payment solution

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 03:34
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04261+6.73%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998-0.01%
PlugToken
PLUG$0.00003502-0.34%
MAY
MAY$0.04577+3.48%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.069-8.12%

The next era of commerce may be settled in stablecoins. Coinbase Payments, now live on Shopify, delivers a plug-and-play stack that enables platforms to offer global, instant USDC transactions with minimal friction.

In an announcement on June 18, Coinbase unveiled its new end-to-end stablecoin payments infrastructure, built to bridge the gap between traditional commerce and onchain finance.

The solution, powered by Coinbase’s layer-2 network, Base, allows merchants to accept Circle’s stablecoin USDC without dealing with blockchain complexity. Shopify, the first major partner, has already integrated the system, enabling its vast merchant base to receive near-instant, low-cost USDC payments from customers worldwide.

Bringing stablecoins to the checkout line: how it works

According to the announcement, Coinbase’s new stablecoin payments infrastructure features a consumer-facing checkout layer, a merchant-focused API suite, and an onchain settlement protocol.

The first layer, Stablecoin Checkout, is a wallet-native interface that supports USDC payments across hundreds of crypto wallets, including MetaMask, Phantom, and Coinbase Wallet. It’s optimized for UX, offering a gasless flow that eliminates the manual fee calculations typical in crypto payments.

Behind the scenes, the Ecommerce Engine translates merchant operations, such as refunds and subscriptions, into blockchain-compatible actions using standardized APIs. This removes the need for platforms to manage private keys or build custom logic.

Settlement is handled by the Commerce Payments Protocol, an open-source smart contract system that mimics traditional ecommerce features like escrow and delayed capture. Leveraging Base’s sub-second finality, it makes stablecoin settlement feel native to modern commerce.

The Shopify integration showcases the system’s plug-and-play design. When a customer pays with USDC, the transaction routes through Coinbase’s wallet-native interface, while Shopify verifies payment via API. Funds are held in smart contract escrow until order fulfillment, providing merchants with immediate confirmation without banking delays.

A stablecoin-native commerce stack with real-world potential

Beyond speed and cost improvements, Coinbase’s payment stack offers meaningful advantages. Platforms can support USDC without a full-stack rebuild, integrate fiat offramps for hybrid finance flows, and retain auditability via onchain execution, all while avoiding the technical risks of self-managed crypto infrastructure.

The rollout comes amid growing institutional interest in stablecoin utility. Last year, over $30 trillion in stablecoin settlements were processed, underscoring their role as a scalable alternative to correspondent banking. Still, adoption in ecommerce has been limited due to technical fragmentation and regulatory uncertainty.

By embedding its infrastructure into platforms like Shopify, Coinbase is positioning USDC as a neutral settlement layer between fiat and crypto economies. Future upgrades—such as programmable rewards baked into transactions, could further blur the line between traditional finance and onchain systems.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
U
U$0.01+2.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10278+2.36%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002251+8.22%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Share
Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

From Dogecoin’s early dominance to Shiba Inu’s community-driven surge and Pepe’s explosive run, history shows that meme tokens can deliver life-changing returns in a short span. Attention is shifting toward a new contender trading under $0.003; Little Pepe (LILPEPE). With its nearly sold-out presale, unique Layer 2 design, and rapid rise in community interest, LILPEPE […]
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.024653+153.29%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004378+0.27%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000567+1.06%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/29 03:25
Share
VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

TLDR VanEck CEO Jan van Eck described Ethereum as the Wall Street token during an interview. He explained that banks must prepare to handle stablecoins as demand for digital payments grows. The United States introduced the Genius Act which is the first federal law focused on stablecoins. The law provided banks with a framework to [...] The post VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era appeared first on CoinCentral.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01316-0.45%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04184+5.49%
ERA
ERA$0.7986+1.59%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/29 04:21
Share

Trending News

More

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

CFTC issues advisory to restore US access to foreign crypto exchanges

Ripple CTO Defends XRP Against Centralization Claims Amid BlackRock Comparisons