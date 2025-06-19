Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 00:56
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2465+2.62%
SphereX
HERE$0.00039+9.24%
MAY
MAY$0.04585+3.66%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000273-4.27%

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum.

Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash has pulled its market cap down from $5.68 billion at its peak to $2 billion today.

Polygon has underperformed the broader market due to rising competition in the layer-2 sector. Data shows it holds a total value locked of $1.17 billion and $2.3 billion in stablecoin supply. 

In contrast, Base, the Coinbase-backed layer-2 launched in 2023, has $5.14 billion in TVL and $4.16 billion in stablecoins. Similarly, Arbitrum (ARB) holds over $3 billion in assets and $3.5 billion in stablecoins.

Most importantly, Unichain, launched by Uniswap (UNI) in March, has already gained $1.12 billion in assets and $316 million in stablecoins.

The Polygon token has also tumbled following the shutdown of Polygon zkEVM, which was originally acquired as Hermes for $250 million. The CEO cited delayed technical execution, lack of product-market fit, and overly ambitious goals as key reasons for the decision.

On the positive side, Nansen data indicates that Polygon’s network activity is growing. The number of transactions jumped 33% over the past 30 days to 85.6 million, while active addresses rose 23% to 6.49 million.

Its transactions and addresses are higher than a popular network like Ethereum (ETH). Ethereum’s active addresses rose by 5.5%, while its transactions rose to over 34 million. 

Polygon price technical analysis

polygon price

On the daily chart, the POL token peaked at $0.7672 in December. It has since plunged below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.2950.

POL has also fallen below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, both the MACD and Relative Strength Index have continued to decline.

Therefore, the token will likely continue dropping as sellers target the year-to-date low of $0.1487—around 26% below the current level. A move above the 50% retracement level at $0.2195 would invalidate this bearish outlook.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
U
U$0.01+2.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10278+2.36%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002251+8.22%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Share
Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

From Dogecoin’s early dominance to Shiba Inu’s community-driven surge and Pepe’s explosive run, history shows that meme tokens can deliver life-changing returns in a short span. Attention is shifting toward a new contender trading under $0.003; Little Pepe (LILPEPE). With its nearly sold-out presale, unique Layer 2 design, and rapid rise in community interest, LILPEPE […]
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.024653+153.29%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004378+0.27%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000567+1.06%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/29 03:25
Share
VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

TLDR VanEck CEO Jan van Eck described Ethereum as the Wall Street token during an interview. He explained that banks must prepare to handle stablecoins as demand for digital payments grows. The United States introduced the Genius Act which is the first federal law focused on stablecoins. The law provided banks with a framework to [...] The post VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era appeared first on CoinCentral.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01316-0.45%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04184+5.49%
ERA
ERA$0.7986+1.59%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/29 04:21
Share

Trending News

More

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

CFTC issues advisory to restore US access to foreign crypto exchanges

Ripple CTO Defends XRP Against Centralization Claims Amid BlackRock Comparisons