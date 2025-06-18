ZORA
ZORA is an NFT marketplace protocol dedicated to pioneering new possibilities for creators, enabling them to create, exhibit, and collect NFTs. ZORA empowers people to build their own marketplaces. Additionally, ZORA has launched ZORA NETWORK, a Layer 2 network based on OP Stack. This network provides artists, creators, and communities with faster and more efficient Ethereum scaling, while seamlessly integrating all existing ZORA tools.
SijoitusNo.176
Markkina-arvo$0.00
Täysin laimennettu markkina-arvo$0.00
Markkinaosuus0.0001%
Treidausvolyymi/markkina-arvo (24 tuntia)1.55%
Kierrossa oleva tarjonta3,252,625,510.190814
Enimmäistarjonta10,000,000,000
Kokonaistarjonta10,000,000,000
Kierrossa oleva määrä0.3252%
Julkaisupäivämäärä--
Hinta, jolla vara laskettiin ensimmäisen kerran liikkeeseen--
Kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta0.14708566975197357,2025-08-11
Alin hinta0.007769535500397865,2025-06-18
Julkinen lohkoketjuBASE
Sektori
Sosiaalinen media
