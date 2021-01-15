XIN
Mixin Network is an open-source, lightning-fast, and decentralized Web3 platform to bring speed and scalability to the blockchain. Mixin allows blockchains to gain millions of TPS, sub-second final confirmation, zero transaction fee, enhanced privacy and unlimited extensibility.
Mixin Network is a PoS network with 25 full nodes. As a wallet solution, it is currently supporting 14 public blockchains including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Polkadot, etc. Mixin is also a full-featured financial platform with functions of AMM, aggregating trade, pending orders on Exchange platforms, unbiased stable currency, etc. Mixin Network is dedicated to providing users with a decentralized
NimiXIN
SijoitusNo.5325
Markkina-arvo$0.00
Täysin laimennettu markkina-arvo$0.00
Markkinaosuus%
Treidausvolyymi/markkina-arvo (24 tuntia)0.00%
Kierrossa oleva tarjonta0
Enimmäistarjonta1,000,000
Kokonaistarjonta1,000,000
Kierrossa oleva määrä0%
Julkaisupäivämäärä--
Hinta, jolla vara laskettiin ensimmäisen kerran liikkeeseen--
Kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta2387.60009765625,2018-01-12
Alin hinta0,2021-01-15
Julkinen lohkoketjuETH
JohdantoMixin Network is an open-source, lightning-fast, and decentralized Web3 platform to bring speed and scalability to the blockchain. Mixin allows blockchains to gain millions of TPS, sub-second final confirmation, zero transaction fee, enhanced privacy and unlimited extensibility.
Mixin Network is a PoS network with 25 full nodes. As a wallet solution, it is currently supporting 14 public blockchains including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Polkadot, etc. Mixin is also a full-featured financial platform with functions of AMM, aggregating trade, pending orders on Exchange platforms, unbiased stable currency, etc. Mixin Network is dedicated to providing users with a decentralized
Sektori
Sosiaalinen media
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceVastuuvapauslauseke: Tiedot ovat peräisin lähteestä cmc, ja niitä ei tule pitää sijoitusneuvona.