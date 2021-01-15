XIN

Mixin Network is an open-source, lightning-fast, and decentralized Web3 platform to bring speed and scalability to the blockchain. Mixin allows blockchains to gain millions of TPS, sub-second final confirmation, zero transaction fee, enhanced privacy and unlimited extensibility. Mixin Network is a PoS network with 25 full nodes. As a wallet solution, it is currently supporting 14 public blockchains including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Polkadot, etc. Mixin is also a full-featured financial platform with functions of AMM, aggregating trade, pending orders on Exchange platforms, unbiased stable currency, etc. Mixin Network is dedicated to providing users with a decentralized

NimiXIN

SijoitusNo.5325

Markkina-arvo$0.00

Täysin laimennettu markkina-arvo$0.00

Markkinaosuus%

Treidausvolyymi/markkina-arvo (24 tuntia)0.00%

Kierrossa oleva tarjonta0

Enimmäistarjonta1,000,000

Kokonaistarjonta1,000,000

Kierrossa oleva määrä0%

Julkaisupäivämäärä--

Hinta, jolla vara laskettiin ensimmäisen kerran liikkeeseen--

Kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta2387.60009765625,2018-01-12

Alin hinta0,2021-01-15

Julkinen lohkoketjuETH

JohdantoMixin Network is an open-source, lightning-fast, and decentralized Web3 platform to bring speed and scalability to the blockchain. Mixin allows blockchains to gain millions of TPS, sub-second final confirmation, zero transaction fee, enhanced privacy and unlimited extensibility. Mixin Network is a PoS network with 25 full nodes. As a wallet solution, it is currently supporting 14 public blockchains including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Polkadot, etc. Mixin is also a full-featured financial platform with functions of AMM, aggregating trade, pending orders on Exchange platforms, unbiased stable currency, etc. Mixin Network is dedicated to providing users with a decentralized

Sektori

Sosiaalinen media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceVastuuvapauslauseke: Tiedot ovat peräisin lähteestä cmc, ja niitä ei tule pitää sijoitusneuvona.

MEXC on helpoin reitti kryptojen luo. Tutustu maailman johtavaan kryptovaluuttapörssiin ja osta, treidaa ja ansaitseja kryptoja. Treidaa Bitcoinia (BTC), Ethereumia (ETH) ja yli 3,000 altcoinia.MEXC on helpoin reitti kryptojen luo. Tutustu maailman johtavaan kryptovaluuttapörssiin ja osta, treidaa ja ansaitseja kryptoja. Treidaa Bitcoinia (BTC), Ethereumia (ETH) ja yli 3,000 altcoinia.
Haku
Suosikit
XIN/USDT
Mixin
----
--
24 h:n korkein
--
24 h:n matalin
--
24 h:n volyymi (XIN)
--
24 h:n summa (USDT)
--
Kaavio
Tietoa
Toimeksiantokirja
Markkinahintaan tehdyt kaupat
Toimeksiantokirja
Markkinahintaan tehdyt kaupat
Toimeksiantokirja
Markkinahintaan tehdyt kaupat
Markkinahintaan tehdyt kaupat
Spot
Avoimet toimeksiannot（0）
Toimeksiantohistoria
Treidaushistoria
Avoimet positiot (0)
MEXC on helpoin reitti kryptojen luo. Tutustu maailman johtavaan kryptovaluuttapörssiin ja osta, treidaa ja ansaitseja kryptoja. Treidaa Bitcoinia (BTC), Ethereumia (ETH) ja yli 3,000 altcoinia.MEXC on helpoin reitti kryptojen luo. Tutustu maailman johtavaan kryptovaluuttapörssiin ja osta, treidaa ja ansaitseja kryptoja. Treidaa Bitcoinia (BTC), Ethereumia (ETH) ja yli 3,000 altcoinia.
XIN/USDT
--
--
‎--
24 h:n korkein
--
24 h:n matalin
--
24 h:n volyymi (XIN)
--
24 h:n summa (USDT)
--
Kaavio
Toimeksiantokirja
Markkinahintaan tehdyt kaupat
Tietoa
Avoimet toimeksiannot（0）
Toimeksiantohistoria
Treidaushistoria
Avoimet positiot (0)
Loading...