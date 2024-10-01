WHITE
WhiteRock is a real-world asset protocol designed to tokenize economic rights to traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds, property, options, and derivatives.
By bridging traditional finance with blockchain, WhiteRock unlocks global liquidity and simplifies access to equities, fixed income, and other investments. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, WhiteRock empowers users to trade tokenized assets seamlessly while complying with global regulations, reshaping the future of finance.
NimiWHITE
SijoitusNo.222
Markkina-arvo$0.00
Täysin laimennettu markkina-arvo$0.00
Markkinaosuus%
Treidausvolyymi/markkina-arvo (24 tuntia)0.00%
Kierrossa oleva tarjonta650,000,000,000
Enimmäistarjonta1,000,000,000,000
Kokonaistarjonta1,000,000,000,000
Kierrossa oleva määrä0.65%
Julkaisupäivämäärä--
Hinta, jolla vara laskettiin ensimmäisen kerran liikkeeseen--
Kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta0.002454836077443205,2025-06-01
Alin hinta0.000000247894022727,2024-10-01
Julkinen lohkoketjuETH
Sektori
Sosiaalinen media
