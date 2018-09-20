TPT
TPT, or TokenPocket Token, is the utility token of the TokenPocket ecosystem (referred to as the TP ecosystem). TPT can be used in various scenarios as a payment method and proof of membership benefits, serving as a connective thread throughout the TP ecosystem, with its rights and applications continuously expanding. TPT is a fully circulating token with a long-term deflationary model. Starting from July 1, 2025, the TokenPocket Foundation plans to implement a biannual buyback and burn program for TPT, aiming to reduce its total supply from 3.466 billion to 1 billion tokens.
NimiTPT
SijoitusNo.507
Markkina-arvo$0.00
Täysin laimennettu markkina-arvo$0.00
Markkinaosuus%
Treidausvolyymi/markkina-arvo (24 tuntia)0.01%
Kierrossa oleva tarjonta3,466,457,400
Enimmäistarjonta5,900,000,000
Kokonaistarjonta3,466,457,400
Kierrossa oleva määrä0.5875%
Julkaisupäivämäärä2018-09-20 00:00:00
Hinta, jolla vara laskettiin ensimmäisen kerran liikkeeseen--
Kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta38.496105725255674,2021-12-15
Alin hinta0.00079179,2021-01-17
Julkinen lohkoketjuHT
Sektori
Sosiaalinen media
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceVastuuvapauslauseke: Tiedot ovat peräisin lähteestä cmc, ja niitä ei tule pitää sijoitusneuvona.