TPT, or TokenPocket Token, is the utility token of the TokenPocket ecosystem (referred to as the TP ecosystem). TPT can be used in various scenarios as a payment method and proof of membership benefits, serving as a connective thread throughout the TP ecosystem, with its rights and applications continuously expanding. TPT is a fully circulating token with a long-term deflationary model. Starting from July 1, 2025, the TokenPocket Foundation plans to implement a biannual buyback and burn program for TPT, aiming to reduce its total supply from 3.466 billion to 1 billion tokens.

Markkina-arvo$0.00

Täysin laimennettu markkina-arvo$0.00

Markkinaosuus%

Treidausvolyymi/markkina-arvo (24 tuntia)0.01%

Kierrossa oleva tarjonta3,466,457,400

Enimmäistarjonta5,900,000,000

Kokonaistarjonta3,466,457,400

Kierrossa oleva määrä0.5875%

Julkaisupäivämäärä2018-09-20 00:00:00

Hinta, jolla vara laskettiin ensimmäisen kerran liikkeeseen--

Kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta38.496105725255674,2021-12-15

Alin hinta0.00079179,2021-01-17

Julkinen lohkoketjuHT

