TOP Network is mainly committed to providing services for massive ordinary users, satisfying high-demand user experience, supporting cost-sensitive large-scale real business, and is the blockchain infrastructure of the Internet of Value. Businesses such as Web3.0, GameFi, and Metaverse, which are very sensitive to transaction throughput, transaction confirmation speed, transaction fees, and user experience, are the core businesses in the TOP Network ecosystem. To support these businesses, TOP Chain has built a powerful public chain with low cost, low entry barrier, and high throughput via a series of innovative technologies such as sharding and a three-layer network, which has strong adaptability and can meet the requirements of high frequency and real-time performance of the real businesses.

NimiTOP

SijoitusNo.2008

Markkina-arvo$0.00

Täysin laimennettu markkina-arvo$0.00

Markkinaosuus%

Treidausvolyymi/markkina-arvo (24 tuntia)0.00%

Kierrossa oleva tarjonta14,400,583,004

Enimmäistarjonta0

Kokonaistarjonta20,000,000,000

Kierrossa oleva määrä%

Julkaisupäivämäärä--

Hinta, jolla vara laskettiin ensimmäisen kerran liikkeeseen--

Kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta0.036536170624,2019-03-31

Alin hinta0.000085025143923373,2025-07-10

Julkinen lohkoketjuTOP

Sektori

Sosiaalinen media

Vastuuvapauslauseke: Tiedot ovat peräisin lähteestä cmc, ja niitä ei tule pitää sijoitusneuvona.