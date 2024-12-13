STAGE
Stage revolutionizes the music industry by merging Idol-style addictive music competitions with SocialFi, allowing fans to impact artists' success and earn Real World Assets (RWAs) in return, gaining tangible stakes in their careers. This creates a dynamic community where every interaction enriches both the fan and the artist's journey. As the first platform to embrace AI music, Stage introduces AI music competitions and on-chain tools, enabling anyone to tokenize music samples, melodies, beats, and vocals, pioneering a new era of interactive and investment-driven music engagement. The stars of tomorrow will be born on Stage!
NimiSTAGE
SijoitusNo.3083
Markkina-arvo$0.00
Täysin laimennettu markkina-arvo$0.00
Markkinaosuus%
Treidausvolyymi/markkina-arvo (24 tuntia)0.00%
Kierrossa oleva tarjonta1,543,128,482
Enimmäistarjonta10,000,000,000
Kokonaistarjonta10,000,000,000
Kierrossa oleva määrä0.1543%
Julkaisupäivämäärä--
Hinta, jolla vara laskettiin ensimmäisen kerran liikkeeseen--
Kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta0.004673122335820334,2024-12-13
Alin hinta0.000035709435257382,2025-08-30
Julkinen lohkoketjuBSC
JohdantoStage revolutionizes the music industry by merging Idol-style addictive music competitions with SocialFi, allowing fans to impact artists' success and earn Real World Assets (RWAs) in return, gaining tangible stakes in their careers. This creates a dynamic community where every interaction enriches both the fan and the artist's journey. As the first platform to embrace AI music, Stage introduces AI music competitions and on-chain tools, enabling anyone to tokenize music samples, melodies, beats, and vocals, pioneering a new era of interactive and investment-driven music engagement. The stars of tomorrow will be born on Stage!
Sektori
Sosiaalinen media
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceVastuuvapauslauseke: Tiedot ovat peräisin lähteestä cmc, ja niitä ei tule pitää sijoitusneuvona.