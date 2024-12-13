STAGE

Stage revolutionizes the music industry by merging Idol-style addictive music competitions with SocialFi, allowing fans to impact artists' success and earn Real World Assets (RWAs) in return, gaining tangible stakes in their careers. This creates a dynamic community where every interaction enriches both the fan and the artist's journey. As the first platform to embrace AI music, Stage introduces AI music competitions and on-chain tools, enabling anyone to tokenize music samples, melodies, beats, and vocals, pioneering a new era of interactive and investment-driven music engagement. The stars of tomorrow will be born on Stage!

NimiSTAGE

SijoitusNo.3083

Markkina-arvo$0.00

Täysin laimennettu markkina-arvo$0.00

Markkinaosuus%

Treidausvolyymi/markkina-arvo (24 tuntia)0.00%

Kierrossa oleva tarjonta1,543,128,482

Enimmäistarjonta10,000,000,000

Kokonaistarjonta10,000,000,000

Kierrossa oleva määrä0.1543%

Julkaisupäivämäärä--

Hinta, jolla vara laskettiin ensimmäisen kerran liikkeeseen--

Kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta0.004673122335820334,2024-12-13

Alin hinta0.000035709435257382,2025-08-30

Julkinen lohkoketjuBSC

Sektori

Sosiaalinen media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceVastuuvapauslauseke: Tiedot ovat peräisin lähteestä cmc, ja niitä ei tule pitää sijoitusneuvona.