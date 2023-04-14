PEPE

Pepe is tired of watching everyone play hot potato with the endless derivative Shiba,GME,Turbo,Ass,Floki,Moon Inu coins. The Inu’s have had their day. It’s time for the most recognizable meme in the world to take his reign as king of the memes. Pepe is here to make memecoins great again. Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, $PEPE is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let $PEPE show you the way. In Lord Kek we trust.

NimiPEPE

SijoitusNo.32

Markkina-arvo$0.00

Täysin laimennettu markkina-arvo$0.00

Markkinaosuus0.001%

Treidausvolyymi/markkina-arvo (24 tuntia)0.00%

Kierrossa oleva tarjonta420,689,899,653,543.56

Enimmäistarjonta420,690,000,000,000

Kokonaistarjonta420,689,899,653,543.56

Kierrossa oleva määrä0.9999%

Julkaisupäivämäärä--

Hinta, jolla vara laskettiin ensimmäisen kerran liikkeeseen--

Kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta0.000028247247045764,2024-12-09

Alin hinta0.000000000010627701,2023-04-14

Julkinen lohkoketjuETH

Sektori

Sosiaalinen media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceVastuuvapauslauseke: Tiedot ovat peräisin lähteestä cmc, ja niitä ei tule pitää sijoitusneuvona.