Orderly Network is an Omnichain orderbook and clearinghouse shared between different blockchains. Orderly offers spot and perpetual futures orderbooks across Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, Base and Near, while expanding to other blockchains. We operate as an infrastructure provider, onboarding brokers via our SDK. The brokers onboard different categories of traders - retail, professional and institutional. This is analogous to a decentralized CME, eventually with hundreds of brokers on top. The Orderly Chain, powered by OP stack and Celestia DA, is the clearinghouse that settles all trades across 20+ brokers on top of Orderly.

SijoitusNo.648

Markkina-arvo$0.00

Täysin laimennettu markkina-arvo$0.00

Markkinaosuus%

Treidausvolyymi/markkina-arvo (24 tuntia)1.44%

Kierrossa oleva tarjonta295,149,164.2434272

Enimmäistarjonta1,000,000,000

Kokonaistarjonta1,000,000,000

Kierrossa oleva määrä0.2951%

Julkaisupäivämäärä--

Hinta, jolla vara laskettiin ensimmäisen kerran liikkeeseen--

Kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta0.3760795578853937,2025-01-22

Alin hinta0.06581957903741469,2025-06-22

Julkinen lohkoketjuETH

