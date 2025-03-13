OIK
Space Nation is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, presenting the next-generation metaverse that seamlessly integrates gaming, artificial intelligence, and a sustainable virtual economy. The metaverse is inevitable, and beyond technology and content, its foundation relies on a simple, efficient, and stable economic loop.
At the heart of Space Nation’s vision is its flagship Web3 MMORPG, establishing an open and dynamic ecosystem where gamers and AI coexist in a vast, immersive universe. By expanding into multiple games, transmedia storytelling, and other media formats, Space Nation is dedicated to building a metaverse that can host hundreds of millions of users, setting a new benchmark for virtual worlds.
NimiOIK
SijoitusNo.1224
Markkina-arvo$0.00
Täysin laimennettu markkina-arvo$0.00
Markkinaosuus%
Treidausvolyymi/markkina-arvo (24 tuntia)0.68%
Kierrossa oleva tarjonta216,885,000
Enimmäistarjonta1,000,000,000
Kokonaistarjonta1,000,000,000
Kierrossa oleva määrä0.2168%
Julkaisupäivämäärä--
Hinta, jolla vara laskettiin ensimmäisen kerran liikkeeseen--
Kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta0.1858532899761135,2025-03-13
Alin hinta0.01431035188800632,2025-04-20
Julkinen lohkoketjuETH
JohdantoSpace Nation is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, presenting the next-generation metaverse that seamlessly integrates gaming, artificial intelligence, and a sustainable virtual economy. The metaverse is inevitable, and beyond technology and content, its foundation relies on a simple, efficient, and stable economic loop.
At the heart of Space Nation’s vision is its flagship Web3 MMORPG, establishing an open and dynamic ecosystem where gamers and AI coexist in a vast, immersive universe. By expanding into multiple games, transmedia storytelling, and other media formats, Space Nation is dedicated to building a metaverse that can host hundreds of millions of users, setting a new benchmark for virtual worlds.
Sektori
Sosiaalinen media
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceVastuuvapauslauseke: Tiedot ovat peräisin lähteestä cmc, ja niitä ei tule pitää sijoitusneuvona.