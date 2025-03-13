OIK

Space Nation is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, presenting the next-generation metaverse that seamlessly integrates gaming, artificial intelligence, and a sustainable virtual economy. The metaverse is inevitable, and beyond technology and content, its foundation relies on a simple, efficient, and stable economic loop. At the heart of Space Nation’s vision is its flagship Web3 MMORPG, establishing an open and dynamic ecosystem where gamers and AI coexist in a vast, immersive universe. By expanding into multiple games, transmedia storytelling, and other media formats, Space Nation is dedicated to building a metaverse that can host hundreds of millions of users, setting a new benchmark for virtual worlds.

NimiOIK

SijoitusNo.1224

Markkina-arvo$0.00

Täysin laimennettu markkina-arvo$0.00

Markkinaosuus%

Treidausvolyymi/markkina-arvo (24 tuntia)0.68%

Kierrossa oleva tarjonta216,885,000

Enimmäistarjonta1,000,000,000

Kokonaistarjonta1,000,000,000

Kierrossa oleva määrä0.2168%

Julkaisupäivämäärä--

Hinta, jolla vara laskettiin ensimmäisen kerran liikkeeseen--

Kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta0.1858532899761135,2025-03-13

Alin hinta0.01431035188800632,2025-04-20

Julkinen lohkoketjuETH

MEXC on helpoin reitti kryptojen luo. Tutustu maailman johtavaan kryptovaluuttapörssiin ja osta, treidaa ja ansaitseja kryptoja. Treidaa Bitcoinia (BTC), Ethereumia (ETH) ja yli 3,000 altcoinia.
Loading...