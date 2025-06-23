CORN

Welcome to Corn, a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 network designed to unlock the full potential of Bitcoin. Corn offers a rich, Bitcoin-centric ecosystem powered by cutting-edge technologies, including Bitcorn (BTCN) as its gas token, the popCORN System for long-term incentives, and LayerZero for seamless cross-chain asset transfers. Built on Arbitrum Orbit, Corn brings unparalleled scalability and efficiency, with support for Stylus, enabling developers to use multiple programming languages for smart contract development.

NimiCORN

SijoitusNo.716

Markkina-arvo$0.00

Täysin laimennettu markkina-arvo$0.00

Markkinaosuus%

Treidausvolyymi/markkina-arvo (24 tuntia)0.12%

Kierrossa oleva tarjonta525,000,000

Enimmäistarjonta2,100,000,000

Kokonaistarjonta2,100,000,000

Kierrossa oleva määrä0.25%

Julkaisupäivämäärä--

Hinta, jolla vara laskettiin ensimmäisen kerran liikkeeseen--

Kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta0.11128544678520522,2025-07-22

Alin hinta0.021066878137635373,2025-06-23

Julkinen lohkoketjuETH

JohdantoWelcome to Corn, a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 network designed to unlock the full potential of Bitcoin. Corn offers a rich, Bitcoin-centric ecosystem powered by cutting-edge technologies, including Bitcorn (BTCN) as its gas token, the popCORN System for long-term incentives, and LayerZero for seamless cross-chain asset transfers. Built on Arbitrum Orbit, Corn brings unparalleled scalability and efficiency, with support for Stylus, enabling developers to use multiple programming languages for smart contract development.

Sektori

Sosiaalinen media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceVastuuvapauslauseke: Tiedot ovat peräisin lähteestä cmc, ja niitä ei tule pitää sijoitusneuvona.