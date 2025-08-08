BVT

BlockVault is a decentralized crypto platform revolutionizing digital finance through blockchain technology. We empower users with secure, transparent, and autonomous control over their assets. Driven by smart contracts and community governance, BlockVault eliminates intermediaries and offers innovative earning opportunities, promoting financial freedom and inclusion for a global user base. BlockVault combines advanced blockchain technology with a user-focused ecosystem to create a seamless, trustless financial experience. With smart contracts ensuring fairness and automation, and a tiered rewards system encouraging growth, BlockVault stands at the forefront of decentralized innovation—empowering individuals to invest, earn, and interact without relying on centralized systems.

NimiBVT

SijoitusNo.1108

Markkina-arvo$0.00

Täysin laimennettu markkina-arvo$0.00

Markkinaosuus%

Treidausvolyymi/markkina-arvo (24 tuntia)22.42%

Kierrossa oleva tarjonta2,483,328

Enimmäistarjonta1,000,000,000

Kokonaistarjonta7,500,000

Kierrossa oleva määrä0.0024%

Julkaisupäivämäärä--

Hinta, jolla vara laskettiin ensimmäisen kerran liikkeeseen--

Kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta7.501540725239628,2025-08-25

Alin hinta0.6500878061921797,2025-08-08

Julkinen lohkoketjuBSC

JohdantoBlockVault is a decentralized crypto platform revolutionizing digital finance through blockchain technology. We empower users with secure, transparent, and autonomous control over their assets. Driven by smart contracts and community governance, BlockVault eliminates intermediaries and offers innovative earning opportunities, promoting financial freedom and inclusion for a global user base. BlockVault combines advanced blockchain technology with a user-focused ecosystem to create a seamless, trustless financial experience. With smart contracts ensuring fairness and automation, and a tiered rewards system encouraging growth, BlockVault stands at the forefront of decentralized innovation—empowering individuals to invest, earn, and interact without relying on centralized systems.

Sektori

Sosiaalinen media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceVastuuvapauslauseke: Tiedot ovat peräisin lähteestä cmc, ja niitä ei tule pitää sijoitusneuvona.