اطلاعات Yellow Duckies (DUCKIES).

Duckies is a canary network of Yellow, which solves the problem of genuinely decentralized trading by allowing participants to swap assets across different exchanges without having to rely on block creation. This brings all parties, exchanges, blockchains, and trading firms together, creating a network of brokerages and allowing for a more efficient trading infrastructure.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.yellow.org/canarynet/duckies وایت پیپر https://www.yellow.org/files/duckies_one_pager.pdf