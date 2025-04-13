قیمت Yachts Coin (YTC)
قیمت لحظه ای Yachts Coin (YTC) امروز معادل 0.00323612 USD است. ارزش بازار فعلی آن $ 3.25M USD است. قیمت YTC به USD به صورت لحظه ای به روز می شود.
عملکرد اصلی Yachts Coin در بازار:
- حجم معاملات 24 ساعته معادل -- USD
می باشد- تغییر قیمت Yachts Coin در طول روز -6.51%
می باشد- دارای عرضه در گردش 999.91M USD می باشد
به روز رسانی های قیمت لحظه ای YTC به USD را در MEXC دریافت کنید. از آخرین داده ها و تحلیل بازار مطلع باشید. این اطلاعات برای اتخاذ تصمیمات هوشمندانه در بازار پرسرعت ارزهای دیجیتال ضروری است. MEXC پلتفرم اصلی شما برای اطلاعات دقیق قیمت YTC است.
امروز، تغییر قیمت Yachts Coin به USD به میزان $ -0.000225659868786477 بود.
در 30 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Yachts Coin به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 60 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Yachts Coin به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 90 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Yachts Coin به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
|دوره
|تغییر قیمت (USD)
|تغییر قیمت (%)
|امروز
|$ -0.000225659868786477
|-6.51%
|30 روز
|$ 0
|--
|60 روز
|$ 0
|--
|90 روز
|$ 0
|--
آخرین تجزیه و تحلیل قیمت Yachts Coin را کشف کنید: پایین ترین و بالاترین قیمت 24 ساعته، اوج قیمت و تغییرات روزانه:
-1.14%
-6.51%
+46.70%
به آمارهای بازار بپردازید: ارزش بازار، حجم 24 ساعته و عرضه:
Yachtscoin (YTC) Project Overview Launched in December 2024 by a boutique yacht brokerage company with 20 years of experience in the luxury yacht market, Yachtscoin (YTC) is a cryptocurrency designed to bridge the gap between the maritime industry and blockchain technology. The project focuses on facilitating seamless transactions within the yachting ecosystem, offering an efficient, secure, and transparent payment method for high-value maritime services and luxury yacht acquisitions. Yachtscoin aims to address the specific needs of yacht owners, brokers, manufacturers, and service providers by streamlining payments for yacht purchases, charters, maintenance, and exclusive maritime experiences. Traditional payment methods in this industry often involve complex processes, high fees, and delays. YTC offers a blockchain-based alternative that ensures fast, low-cost, and borderless transactions, enhancing efficiency and security for all parties involved. The Yachtscoin ecosystem integrates smart contract functionality to automate contractual agreements in yacht sales and charters. This feature reduces administrative overhead, minimizes fraud risk, and ensures secure, trustless transactions. By leveraging blockchain technology, YTC improves transactional transparency, giving users confidence in the security and legitimacy of their dealings. Yachtscoin also aims to become a versatile tool for luxury lifestyle investments by enabling payments for related services such as marina fees, crew management, fuel provisioning, and yacht maintenance. The project is designed to support partnerships with yacht manufacturers, marinas, and service providers, further integrating YTC into the broader maritime economy. The project’s website features information on the world’s top 10 largest yachts, reflecting Yachtscoin’s commitment to aligning with the luxury maritime sector. This content is intended to engage enthusiasts and investors interested in combining the world of luxury yachts with innovative blockchain solutions. Yachtscoin is developed with scalability and security in mind to support the growing demand for digital transactions in high-value industries. It is built to integrate with existing payment infrastructures and offers straightforward wallet solutions for seamless adoption by individuals and businesses in the yachting market. Future developments for Yachtscoin include expanding partnerships with global yacht dealers, integrating with NFT marketplaces for yacht-related digital assets, and developing exclusive membership programs offering premium yachting experiences. Yachtscoin’s mission is to simplify and modernize financial operations within the luxury yachting industry by providing a secure, efficient, and user-friendly cryptocurrency tailored to the sector’s unique needs.
پلتفرم MEXC، صرافی پیشرو ارز دیجیتال است که مورد اعتماد بیش از 10 میلیون کاربر در سرتاسر جهان قرار دارد. این صرافی به خاطر بیشترین تنوع توکن ها، سریع ترین لیستینگ توکن ها و کمترین کارمزد معاملات در بازار شناخته شده است. هم اکنون به MEXC بپیوندید تا از لیکوییدیتی باکیفیت و کمترین کارمزدهای بازار بهره مند شوید!
قیمتهای ارزهای دیجیتال به شدت تحت تأثیر نوسانات بازاری قرار دارند و خطرات بالایی را در بر دارند. توصیه میشود که سرمایهگذاری صرفاً در پروژهها و محصولاتی صورت پذیرد که به خوبی با آنها آشنا هستید و از خطرات مرتبط با آنها کاملاً آگاه باشید. اهمیت دارد که سرمایهگذاران تجربه سرمایهگذاری خود، وضعیت مالی، اهداف سرمایهگذاری و میزان تحمل خود در برابر ریسک را با دقت ارزیابی کنند و قبل از اتخاذ هرگونه تصمیم سرمایهگذاری، با یک مشاور مالی مستقل مشورت نمایند. این متن نباید به منزله مشاوره مالی تلقی شود و عملکرد گذشته نمیتواند شاخص مطمئنی برای عملکرد آتی باشد. ارزش سرمایهگذاریهای شما ممکن است کاهش یابد و حتی ممکن است به میزان اصل سرمایهگذاریتان نیز نرسد. تصمیمات سرمایهگذاری به عهده خود شماست و MEXC هیچ مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه زیانی که ممکن است متحمل شوید، نمیپذیرد. برای اطلاعات بیشتر، به شرایط استفاده و هشدارهای خطر مراجعه فرمایید. لطفاً توجه داشته باشید که دادههای مربوط به ارزهای دیجیتال مذکور در این متن (مانند قیمتهای لحظهای آنها) بر اساس منابع شخص ثالث است و "همانطور که هست" و صرفاً برای اهداف اطلاعرسانی بدون هرگونه تضمین یا نمایندگی از هر نوع ارائه میشوند. پیوندهای ارائه شده به سایتهای شخص ثالث نیز خارج از کنترل MEXC میباشند و MEXC مسئولیتی در قبال صحت و اعتبار این سایتهای شخص ثالث و محتوای آنها ندارد.
|1 YTC به VND
₫82.97735292
|1 YTC به AUD
A$0.0051454308
|1 YTC به GBP
￡0.0024594512
|1 YTC به EUR
€0.0028477856
|1 YTC به USD
$0.00323612
|1 YTC به MYR
RM0.0143036504
|1 YTC به TRY
₺0.1227136704
|1 YTC به JPY
¥0.4644155812
|1 YTC به RUB
₽0.2691804616
|1 YTC به INR
₹0.2781768752
|1 YTC به IDR
Rp53.9353117592
|1 YTC به KRW
₩4.596746654
|1 YTC به PHP
₱0.1850413416
|1 YTC به EGP
￡E.0.1659482336
|1 YTC به BRL
R$0.0189636632
|1 YTC به CAD
C$0.0044658456
|1 YTC به BDT
৳0.39237955
|1 YTC به NGN
₦5.1448482984
|1 YTC به UAH
₴0.1336841172
|1 YTC به VES
Bs0.22976452
|1 YTC به PKR
Rs0.9054340148
|1 YTC به KZT
₸1.6689318064
|1 YTC به THB
฿0.1083129364
|1 YTC به TWD
NT$0.1047532044
|1 YTC به AED
د.إ0.0118765604
|1 YTC به CHF
Fr0.0026212572
|1 YTC به HKD
HK$0.02507993
|1 YTC به MAD
.د.م0.0300311936
|1 YTC به MXN
$0.065693236