اطلاعات Wrapped Origin Sonic (WOS).

Wrapped Origin Sonic is the wrapped, non-rebasing version of Origin Sonic (OS) that still earns a yield. Wrapped Origin Sonic is an ERC-4626 tokenized vault that earns its yield via price increase relative to Origin Sonic (OS). Wrapped Origin Sonic is useful for integrations that cannot handle the constant changing quantity of a rebasing token. Many users find it useful to deposit Wrapped Origin Sonic as collateral in lending markets. Built by the team at Origin Protocol.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://originprotocol.com/ وایت پیپر https://docs.originprotocol.com/