اطلاعات Wrapped eETH (WEETH).

Ether.fi's eETH is a decentralized, non-custodial liquid staking token that enables Ethereum holders to earn staking rewards while maintaining full liquidity and control over their assets. eETH along with its wrapped non-rebasing version, weETH, integrates seamlessly with the Ethereum ecosystem, offering users a flexible and secure way to contribute to network validation and participate in the DeFi space.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.ether.fi/ وایت پیپر https://etherfi.gitbook.io/etherfi/ether.fi-whitepaper