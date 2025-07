اطلاعات Whispers Of Decay ($DCAY).

Whispers of Decay, a play-to-earn crypto game that combines psycological horror theme gameplay with blockchain rewards. Earn $DCAY as you battle enemies, explore diverse maps, and uncover captivating quests. Experience the thrill of endless adventures, metaverse exploration, and epic narratives. A psychological action-adventure game where magic and technology collide in an epic struggle for survival. Explore vast, diverse environments filled with hidden mysteries, powerful enemies, and ancient secrets.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.dcay.info وایت پیپر https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Yv2JwKb_3HwkS-8zPDqKb-UGqSHMVeBj/view