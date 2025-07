اطلاعات Wanna Bot (WANNA).

Wanna.Bot ? is a prediction platform for content creators to engage with their audience, by allowing them to wager on outcomes in viral challenges, pop culture & more.

'Bet on Anything, with Anyone!'

$WANNA is the native utility token used for:

Profit Share Fee Discount Referral Incentives Bet & Burn Governance & more..

#SocialFi 🤝 #GambleFi

وب‌ سایت رسمی: http://wanna.bot/ وایت پیپر https://docs.wanna.bot/