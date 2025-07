اطلاعات VirtuBeauty by Virtuals (VBEA).

Our focus is on developing advanced tools powered by artificial intelligence, built on the Virtual Protocol, to enable seamless and efficient tracking, management, and optimization of agents’ investments. These tools are designed to provide in-depth insights, actionable analytics, and real-time updates, ensuring that agents have all the resources they need in one place to make informed investment decisions.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://app.virtubeauty.fun وایت پیپر https://virtubeauty.gitbook.io/virtubeauty-whitepaper