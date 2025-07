اطلاعات TWIN Asset Token iNVDA Short (INVDA).

TWIN Finance is a decentralized finance protocol for synthetic derivatives of real-world assets on blockchain. Its distinct long & short “twin-token” method enables the creation of synthetic assets that reflect the price of a real-world asset or crypto equivalent. This method offers high capital efficiency without requiring over-collateralization or exposure to the risk of liquidation. For liquidity providers, this twin-token approach substantially minimizes price risks, bringing them near to stable-coin levels.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://app.twinfinance.io وایت پیپر https://docs.twinfinance.io