قیمت TRUMP WIF EAR (WIFEAR)
قیمت لحظه ای TRUMP WIF EAR (WIFEAR) امروز معادل 0.00001404 USD است. ارزش بازار فعلی آن $ 13.90K USD است. قیمت WIFEAR به USD به صورت لحظه ای به روز می شود.
عملکرد اصلی TRUMP WIF EAR در بازار:
- حجم معاملات 24 ساعته معادل $ 177.90 USD
می باشد- تغییر قیمت TRUMP WIF EAR در طول روز -2.62%
می باشد- دارای عرضه در گردش 992.39M USD می باشد
به روز رسانی های قیمت لحظه ای WIFEAR به USD را در MEXC دریافت کنید. از آخرین داده ها و تحلیل بازار مطلع باشید. این اطلاعات برای اتخاذ تصمیمات هوشمندانه در بازار پرسرعت ارزهای دیجیتال ضروری است. MEXC پلتفرم اصلی شما برای اطلاعات دقیق قیمت WIFEAR است.
امروز، تغییر قیمت TRUMP WIF EAR به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 30 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت TRUMP WIF EAR به USD به میزان $ -0.0000053184 بود.
در 60 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت TRUMP WIF EAR به USD به میزان $ -0.0000131898 بود.
در 90 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت TRUMP WIF EAR به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
|دوره
|تغییر قیمت (USD)
|تغییر قیمت (%)
|امروز
|$ 0
|-2.62%
|30 روز
|$ -0.0000053184
|-37.88%
|60 روز
|$ -0.0000131898
|-93.94%
|90 روز
|$ 0
|--
آخرین تجزیه و تحلیل قیمت TRUMP WIF EAR را کشف کنید: پایین ترین و بالاترین قیمت 24 ساعته، اوج قیمت و تغییرات روزانه:
-0.00%
-2.62%
-24.44%
به آمارهای بازار بپردازید: ارزش بازار، حجم 24 ساعته و عرضه:
In a world often marked by chaos and uncertainty, a groundbreaking initiative has emerged that dares to champion the values we hold dear. Just as the news broke of an assassination attempt on D.J. Trump, the cryptocurrency $WIFEAR launched on the Solana blockchain, boldly declaring its mission to “MAKE CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN!” This unprecedented timing is no coincidence; it underscores a pivotal moment where the ideals of freedom and transparency must prevail. The assassination attempt sent shockwaves throughout the political landscape, igniting discussions on liberty, security, and the essence of democracy. In this crucial hour, $WIFEAR stands as a symbol of hope and resilience, a beacon for those who believe in the power of free speech and financial independence. This is not merely another cryptocurrency; it’s a movement dedicated to uplifting voices that have been stifled and reclaiming agency for individuals in a world often dominated by gatekeeping. At the heart of $WIFEAR lies an unwavering commitment to financial freedom. In today’s society, traditional financial systems often impose restrictions that leave the average citizen feeling powerless. $WIFEAR seeks to dismantle these barriers, creating an inclusive ecosystem where everyone can participate and thrive. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the crypto space, this platform provides the tools to take control of your financial future. With $WIFEAR, the potential to break free from outdated systems is within reach. Transparency is another cornerstone of the $WIFEAR initiative. In an era where trust is paramount, this cryptocurrency is built on principles of open communication and accountability. Users can effortlessly track their assets and understand the inner workings of the platform, fostering a sense of security that is often lacking in the digital financial world. By prioritizing transparency, $WIFEAR not only builds trust but also empowers its community to make informed decisions, essential for navigating the complexities of cryptocurrency. But $WIFEAR is more than just a financial tool; it is a cultural movement. In times of division and misinformation, it upholds the critical importance of free speech. This initiative invites individuals to share their thoughts, engage in meaningful conversations, and participate in a community that values diverse perspectives. By creating a space where ideas can flourish, $WIFEAR aspires to spark a cultural shift, encouraging unity and collaboration in the pursuit of a brighter future. Moreover, the ambition of $WIFEAR reaches beyond the blockchain. As it gains momentum, the initiative aims to forge partnerships with like-minded organizations and advocates for freedom, creating a powerful coalition for change. Together, they can amplify their voices, challenging the status quo and inspiring others to join the fight for a world where freedom and transparency reign. As we embark on this journey with $WIFEAR, we find ourselves at a crucial crossroads. This launch is not just a financial event; it is a profound statement about our collective aspirations. With every transaction, conversation, and voice that joins this movement, we invest not just in a cryptocurrency, but in a vision for a better world. So let us rally together under the banner of $WIFEAR. Let’s champion the ideals of freedom and transparency, and work collectively toward a future where everyone can thrive. Together, we can MAKE CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN!
پلتفرم MEXC، صرافی پیشرو ارز دیجیتال است که مورد اعتماد بیش از 10 میلیون کاربر در سرتاسر جهان قرار دارد. این صرافی به خاطر بیشترین تنوع توکن ها، سریع ترین لیستینگ توکن ها و کمترین کارمزد معاملات در بازار شناخته شده است. هم اکنون به MEXC بپیوندید تا از لیکوییدیتی باکیفیت و کمترین کارمزدهای بازار بهره مند شوید!
قیمتهای ارزهای دیجیتال به شدت تحت تأثیر نوسانات بازاری قرار دارند و خطرات بالایی را در بر دارند. توصیه میشود که سرمایهگذاری صرفاً در پروژهها و محصولاتی صورت پذیرد که به خوبی با آنها آشنا هستید و از خطرات مرتبط با آنها کاملاً آگاه باشید. اهمیت دارد که سرمایهگذاران تجربه سرمایهگذاری خود، وضعیت مالی، اهداف سرمایهگذاری و میزان تحمل خود در برابر ریسک را با دقت ارزیابی کنند و قبل از اتخاذ هرگونه تصمیم سرمایهگذاری، با یک مشاور مالی مستقل مشورت نمایند. این متن نباید به منزله مشاوره مالی تلقی شود و عملکرد گذشته نمیتواند شاخص مطمئنی برای عملکرد آتی باشد. ارزش سرمایهگذاریهای شما ممکن است کاهش یابد و حتی ممکن است به میزان اصل سرمایهگذاریتان نیز نرسد. تصمیمات سرمایهگذاری به عهده خود شماست و MEXC هیچ مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه زیانی که ممکن است متحمل شوید، نمیپذیرد. برای اطلاعات بیشتر، به شرایط استفاده و هشدارهای خطر مراجعه فرمایید. لطفاً توجه داشته باشید که دادههای مربوط به ارزهای دیجیتال مذکور در این متن (مانند قیمتهای لحظهای آنها) بر اساس منابع شخص ثالث است و "همانطور که هست" و صرفاً برای اهداف اطلاعرسانی بدون هرگونه تضمین یا نمایندگی از هر نوع ارائه میشوند. پیوندهای ارائه شده به سایتهای شخص ثالث نیز خارج از کنترل MEXC میباشند و MEXC مسئولیتی در قبال صحت و اعتبار این سایتهای شخص ثالث و محتوای آنها ندارد.
|1 WIFEAR به AUD
A$0.0000227448
|1 WIFEAR به GBP
￡0.0000113724
|1 WIFEAR به EUR
€0.0000136188
|1 WIFEAR به USD
$0.00001404
|1 WIFEAR به MYR
RM0.0000630396
|1 WIFEAR به TRY
₺0.0004972968
|1 WIFEAR به JPY
¥0.0022136868
|1 WIFEAR به RUB
₽0.0014268852
|1 WIFEAR به INR
₹0.0012101076
|1 WIFEAR به IDR
Rp0.2301638976
|1 WIFEAR به PHP
₱0.00082836
|1 WIFEAR به EGP
￡E.0.0007094412
|1 WIFEAR به BRL
R$0.0000859248
|1 WIFEAR به CAD
C$0.0000202176
|1 WIFEAR به BDT
৳0.0017125992
|1 WIFEAR به NGN
₦0.0217673352
|1 WIFEAR به UAH
₴0.0005936112
|1 WIFEAR به VES
Bs0.00074412
|1 WIFEAR به PKR
Rs0.0039097188
|1 WIFEAR به KZT
₸0.007408908
|1 WIFEAR به THB
฿0.0004869072
|1 WIFEAR به TWD
NT$0.0004648644
|1 WIFEAR به CHF
Fr0.0000127764
|1 WIFEAR به HKD
HK$0.0001092312
|1 WIFEAR به MAD
.د.م0.0001409616