قیمت ThreeFold (TFT)
قیمت لحظه ای ThreeFold (TFT) امروز معادل 0.01566943 USD است. ارزش بازار فعلی آن $ 0.00 USD است. قیمت TFT به USD به صورت لحظه ای به روز می شود.
عملکرد اصلی ThreeFold در بازار:
- حجم معاملات 24 ساعته معادل $ 16.67K USD
می باشد- تغییر قیمت ThreeFold در طول روز +0.77%
می باشد- دارای عرضه در گردش 0.00 USD می باشد
به روز رسانی های قیمت لحظه ای TFT به USD را در MEXC دریافت کنید. از آخرین داده ها و تحلیل بازار مطلع باشید. این اطلاعات برای اتخاذ تصمیمات هوشمندانه در بازار پرسرعت ارزهای دیجیتال ضروری است. MEXC پلتفرم اصلی شما برای اطلاعات دقیق قیمت TFT است.
امروز، تغییر قیمت ThreeFold به USD به میزان $ +0.00011911 بود.
در 30 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت ThreeFold به USD به میزان $ +0.0059483569 بود.
در 60 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت ThreeFold به USD به میزان $ +0.0101605175 بود.
در 90 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت ThreeFold به USD به میزان $ +0.006283018837578331 بود.
|دوره
|تغییر قیمت (USD)
|تغییر قیمت (%)
|امروز
|$ +0.00011911
|+0.77%
|30 روز
|$ +0.0059483569
|+37.96%
|60 روز
|$ +0.0101605175
|+64.84%
|90 روز
|$ +0.006283018837578331
|+66.94%
آخرین تجزیه و تحلیل قیمت ThreeFold را کشف کنید: پایین ترین و بالاترین قیمت 24 ساعته، اوج قیمت و تغییرات روزانه:
-0.39%
+0.77%
+5.65%
به آمارهای بازار بپردازید: ارزش بازار، حجم 24 ساعته و عرضه:
What is ThreeFold (TFT)? Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract-based infrastructure. According to its documentation, ThreeFold allows any current or future digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure. ThreeFold is driven by an open-source community of projects, stack developers, node operators, infrastructure experts and more. They focus on protecting the vision of a truly decentralized Internet infrastructure that is available, accessible and affordable to everyone, everywhere. The ThreeFold Token (TFT) is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/). Who are the founders of ThreeFold? Kristof de Spiegeleer is a co-founder and CEO at ThreeFold. After completing his masters degree in computer engineering at the university of Gent, de Spiegeleer started building the first data center in Europe with PSI Net in the mid 90s. Followingly, he founded many ventures that brought significant improvements to cloud automation and Internet storage. These were then acquired by Symantec, Verizon, Oracle, TeleNet and more. In 2014, he started meeting other industry experts and co-founders of ThreeFold such as Adnan Fatayerji, Weynand Kuijpers, Owen Kemp and many more. Together, they decided to start from scratch and build the most decentralized Internet and Cloud infrastructure to power the web3 and web4 era. What makes ThreeFold Unique? ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Only by doing so could they eliminate unnecessary code and backdoors that impacted efficiency and security in the current Internet and Cloud models. ThreeFold’s state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads. With solutions highlighted by a game-changing quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world. They integrated with industry-leading tools and frameworks, and anything that runs on Linux can run on ThreeFold’s operating system. More than just an Internet or Cloud project, ThreeFold represents the substrate for the decentralized Internet and cloud. How many ThreeFold Tokens are in circulation? TFT listed on Liquid exchange in June 2020 and announced a total and maximum supply of 4,000,000,000 TFT tokens. The current supply and token distribution can be tracked in [ThreeFold Library](https://library.threefold.me/info/tfgrid/#/tokens/token_overview). According to the documentation, 75% of the total token supply will go towards node operators and the incentivization of the ecosystem. Another 19% of TFT tokens support the continued development of the ThreeFold ecosystem and technology. Lastly, the remaining 6% of the total token supply is allocated to incentivise contributors, founders and team. Where can you buy ThreeFold Tokens? TFT is available on several exchanges and Defi platforms today. ThreeFold aims to incentivise its TFT ecosystem growth towards Defi to remain in alignment with the ecosystem’s values and beliefs. The main platform to buy TFT is PancakeSwap. Other platforms: [1inch](https://app.1inch.io/#/56/swap/BNB/TFT) [Liquid](https://app.liquid.com/exchange/TFTUSDT) [BTC-Alpha](https://btc-alpha.com/en/trade/TFT_BTC) It is important to consider the fact that investing in cryptocurrency carries risk, just like any other investment.
پلتفرم MEXC، صرافی پیشرو ارز دیجیتال است که مورد اعتماد بیش از 10 میلیون کاربر در سرتاسر جهان قرار دارد. این صرافی به خاطر بیشترین تنوع توکن ها، سریع ترین لیستینگ توکن ها و کمترین کارمزد معاملات در بازار شناخته شده است. هم اکنون به MEXC بپیوندید تا از لیکوییدیتی باکیفیت و کمترین کارمزدهای بازار بهره مند شوید!
قیمتهای ارزهای دیجیتال به شدت تحت تأثیر نوسانات بازاری قرار دارند و خطرات بالایی را در بر دارند. توصیه میشود که سرمایهگذاری صرفاً در پروژهها و محصولاتی صورت پذیرد که به خوبی با آنها آشنا هستید و از خطرات مرتبط با آنها کاملاً آگاه باشید. اهمیت دارد که سرمایهگذاران تجربه سرمایهگذاری خود، وضعیت مالی، اهداف سرمایهگذاری و میزان تحمل خود در برابر ریسک را با دقت ارزیابی کنند و قبل از اتخاذ هرگونه تصمیم سرمایهگذاری، با یک مشاور مالی مستقل مشورت نمایند. این متن نباید به منزله مشاوره مالی تلقی شود و عملکرد گذشته نمیتواند شاخص مطمئنی برای عملکرد آتی باشد. ارزش سرمایهگذاریهای شما ممکن است کاهش یابد و حتی ممکن است به میزان اصل سرمایهگذاریتان نیز نرسد. تصمیمات سرمایهگذاری به عهده خود شماست و MEXC هیچ مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه زیانی که ممکن است متحمل شوید، نمیپذیرد. برای اطلاعات بیشتر، به شرایط استفاده و هشدارهای خطر مراجعه فرمایید. لطفاً توجه داشته باشید که دادههای مربوط به ارزهای دیجیتال مذکور در این متن (مانند قیمتهای لحظهای آنها) بر اساس منابع شخص ثالث است و "همانطور که هست" و صرفاً برای اهداف اطلاعرسانی بدون هرگونه تضمین یا نمایندگی از هر نوع ارائه میشوند. پیوندهای ارائه شده به سایتهای شخص ثالث نیز خارج از کنترل MEXC میباشند و MEXC مسئولیتی در قبال صحت و اعتبار این سایتهای شخص ثالث و محتوای آنها ندارد.
|1 TFT به AUD
A$0.0252277823
|1 TFT به GBP
￡0.0126922383
|1 TFT به EUR
€0.0151993471
|1 TFT به USD
$0.01566943
|1 TFT به MYR
RM0.0703557407
|1 TFT به TRY
₺0.5550112106
|1 TFT به JPY
¥2.4311120645
|1 TFT به RUB
₽1.6235096423
|1 TFT به INR
₹1.3571293323
|1 TFT به IDR
Rp256.8758605392
|1 TFT به PHP
₱0.9180719037
|1 TFT به EGP
￡E.0.7895825777
|1 TFT به BRL
R$0.0948000515
|1 TFT به CAD
C$0.0224072849
|1 TFT به BDT
৳1.9050892994
|1 TFT به NGN
₦24.4452509658
|1 TFT به UAH
₴0.6609365574
|1 TFT به VES
Bs0.84614922
|1 TFT به PKR
Rs4.3683236954
|1 TFT به KZT
₸8.312632615
|1 TFT به THB
฿0.5413788065
|1 TFT به TWD
NT$0.5158376356
|1 TFT به CHF
Fr0.0142591813
|1 TFT به HKD
HK$0.1219081654
|1 TFT به MAD
.د.م0.1577911601