اطلاعات The Notwork (NOTWORK).

The Notwork is a community building businesses together for the benefit of the $NOTWORK token. Up to 90% of the revenue generated will go back to the community via buy backs and burns. The aim is to create a community token that does the working for you. We do this by distributing all business revenue back to holders via a buyback and burn. With the revenue we build a Solana stakepool to create a sustainable and everlasting deflationary mechanic.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://thenotwork.cc/ وایت پیپر https://thenotwork.cc/