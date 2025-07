اطلاعات Taxpad (TAX).

Launch Tax Tokens on Solana with Automatic Rewards for your Holders.

TaxPad is the most advanced platform for launching tax-based tokens on Solana, offering automated rewards, dynamic tax structures, and customizable incentives for holders, buyers, and stakers. Whether you want to create a reflection token, distribute rewards in SOL or USDC, incentivize top buyers, or implement unique staking mechanisms, TaxPad gives you complete flexibility to design the perfect tokenomics.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.taxpad.xyz/ وایت پیپر https://docs.taxpad.xyz/