اطلاعات Talahon ($TALAHON).

Talahon is a community-driven meme token designed to fuel a variety of Web3 initiatives. Entirely owned by the community, Talahon is committed to creating tangible value for its members through real-world integrations, including exclusive merchandise and community-centric projects. Our mission is to build a robust community base that enhances the adoption and utility of the Talahon token. The King of All Meme Coins: Imagine a German migrant with sneakers, black jogging pants, and a Gucci bag becoming the hero of the crypto world.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.talahon.wtf/ وایت پیپر https://www.talahon.wtf