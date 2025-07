اطلاعات SupportFi AI (SFAI).

SupportFi AI is a Customer Support as a Service (CSaaS) platform that enables businesses to deliver exceptional support through multiple communication channels. From phone calls to SMS and customizable web SDKs. With AI-powered support and a no-code SDK for easy integration,engagement, enabling businesses to connect smarter, faster, and across platforms.It's the future of scalable, efficient support solutions.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://supportfi.tech وایت پیپر https://support-finance-ai.gitbook.io/support-finance-ai-docs