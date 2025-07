اطلاعات Stables Labs Staked USDX (SUSDX).

USDX (Website: usdx.money | Twitter: @StablesLabs) is a synthetic USD stablecoin designed to provide stability without relying on traditional banking infrastructure. Backed by delta-neutral positions across multiple exchanges, USDX seamlessly bridges the gap between DeFi, CeFi, and TradFi. It enables DeFi users to access traditional delta-neutral strategies executed in CeFi platforms. As a crypto-native stablecoin, USDX offers a scalable, censorship-resistant, and highly stable solution for users looking to navigate the world of decentralized finance with confidence.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: http://stableslabs.com وایت پیپر https://docs.usdx.money/