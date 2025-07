اطلاعات Solcial (SLCL).

Solcial is a permissionless social network that utilizes the power of blockchain technology, to give users the ability to interact with each other without fear of censorship and to allow content creators to monetize their work fairly at market value.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://solcial.io/ وایت پیپر https://wiki.solcial.io/