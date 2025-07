اطلاعات Smoovie Phone (SP).

$SP is a project that is building on chain options on sanko chain , a p2p token exchange , a p2p bridge and a racing mini game , found at layer3racing.com. The game is a racing game and rewards users with our in game token , the yield for the ingame token is derived from buybacks which come from a LPDfi vault . The name SP stands for smoovie phone and the logo is the iconic Nokia 3310 making the project very memeable .

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://smooviephone.com/ وایت پیپر https://smooviephone.com/tokenomics