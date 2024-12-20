قیمت Skycoin (SKY)
قیمت لحظه ای Skycoin (SKY) امروز معادل 0.054103 USD است. ارزش بازار فعلی آن $ 1.20M USD است. قیمت SKY به USD به صورت لحظه ای به روز می شود.
عملکرد اصلی Skycoin در بازار:
- حجم معاملات 24 ساعته معادل $ 11.11 USD
می باشد- تغییر قیمت Skycoin در طول روز +8.08%
می باشد- دارای عرضه در گردش 22.24M USD می باشد
به روز رسانی های قیمت لحظه ای SKY به USD را در MEXC دریافت کنید. از آخرین داده ها و تحلیل بازار مطلع باشید. این اطلاعات برای اتخاذ تصمیمات هوشمندانه در بازار پرسرعت ارزهای دیجیتال ضروری است. MEXC پلتفرم اصلی شما برای اطلاعات دقیق قیمت SKY است.
امروز، تغییر قیمت Skycoin به USD به میزان $ +0.00404596 بود.
در 30 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Skycoin به USD به میزان $ -0.0046880628 بود.
در 60 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Skycoin به USD به میزان $ +0.0162042650 بود.
در 90 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Skycoin به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
|دوره
|تغییر قیمت (USD)
|تغییر قیمت (%)
|امروز
|$ +0.00404596
|+8.08%
|30 روز
|$ -0.0046880628
|-8.66%
|60 روز
|$ +0.0162042650
|+29.95%
|90 روز
|$ 0
|--
آخرین تجزیه و تحلیل قیمت Skycoin را کشف کنید: پایین ترین و بالاترین قیمت 24 ساعته، اوج قیمت و تغییرات روزانه:
--
+8.08%
+11.91%
به آمارهای بازار بپردازید: ارزش بازار، حجم 24 ساعته و عرضه:
The Skycoin Platform is the most advanced blockchain platform in the world. Developed by early contributors to both Bitcoin and Ethereum, Skycoin’s platform is completely secure, infinitely scalable, and ISP independent. It uses its own specific distributed consensus algorithm, called Obelisk, instead of other commonly used algorithms like proof of work (POW) and proof of stake (POS). Obelisk uses the concept of ‘web of trust dynamics’ which distributes influence over the network and makes consensus decisions depending upon the influence score of each node. Each node subscribes to a select number of other network nodes, and the density of a node’s network of subscribers determines its influence on the network. Skycoin is very fast. With transaction speeds close to 2 seconds and no transaction fees it can rival any other cryptocurrency on the market as a payment method. The transaction costs of Skycoin are covered by Coin Hours. This is value paid to Skycoin holders for each hour they hold a Skycoin. Skycoin is against charging transaction costs and mining incentives as it only drives up the costs of the network. The biggest benefit of Skycoin is that it is energy efficient due to the Web-of-Trust social proof. It can even run on a 30-watt cell phone processor making it great for mobile payments. Centralization becomes less of an issue when anyone can participate in the blockchain. Sia stores tiny pieces of your files on dozens of nodes across the globe. This eliminates any single point of failure and ensures highest possible uptime, on par with other cloud storage providers. A major goal of Skycoin is to promote actual usage of cryptocurrency rather than speculation. Skywire, the flagship application of Skycoin, has the ambitious goal of decentralizing the internet at the hardware level and is about to begin the testnet in April. However, this is just one of the many facets of the Skycoin ecosystem. Skywire will not only provide decentralized bandwidth but also storage and computation, completing the holy trinity of commodities essential for the new internet. Skycoin also has its own ICO platform called Fiber, their own deterministic programming language, CX, derived from Golang, a private decentralized messenger system called Sky-Messenger, and a decentralized social media platform, BBS. Here is another way to think of Skycoin: An open-source, community-owned, hardware-based peer to peer internet designed from first principles and leveraging the incentive system of the blockchain.
پلتفرم MEXC، صرافی پیشرو ارز دیجیتال است که مورد اعتماد بیش از 10 میلیون کاربر در سرتاسر جهان قرار دارد. این صرافی به خاطر بیشترین تنوع توکن ها، سریع ترین لیستینگ توکن ها و کمترین کارمزد معاملات در بازار شناخته شده است. هم اکنون به MEXC بپیوندید تا از لیکوییدیتی باکیفیت و کمترین کارمزدهای بازار بهره مند شوید!
قیمتهای ارزهای دیجیتال به شدت تحت تأثیر نوسانات بازاری قرار دارند و خطرات بالایی را در بر دارند. توصیه میشود که سرمایهگذاری صرفاً در پروژهها و محصولاتی صورت پذیرد که به خوبی با آنها آشنا هستید و از خطرات مرتبط با آنها کاملاً آگاه باشید. اهمیت دارد که سرمایهگذاران تجربه سرمایهگذاری خود، وضعیت مالی، اهداف سرمایهگذاری و میزان تحمل خود در برابر ریسک را با دقت ارزیابی کنند و قبل از اتخاذ هرگونه تصمیم سرمایهگذاری، با یک مشاور مالی مستقل مشورت نمایند. این متن نباید به منزله مشاوره مالی تلقی شود و عملکرد گذشته نمیتواند شاخص مطمئنی برای عملکرد آتی باشد. ارزش سرمایهگذاریهای شما ممکن است کاهش یابد و حتی ممکن است به میزان اصل سرمایهگذاریتان نیز نرسد. تصمیمات سرمایهگذاری به عهده خود شماست و MEXC هیچ مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه زیانی که ممکن است متحمل شوید، نمیپذیرد. برای اطلاعات بیشتر، به شرایط استفاده و هشدارهای خطر مراجعه فرمایید. لطفاً توجه داشته باشید که دادههای مربوط به ارزهای دیجیتال مذکور در این متن (مانند قیمتهای لحظهای آنها) بر اساس منابع شخص ثالث است و "همانطور که هست" و صرفاً برای اهداف اطلاعرسانی بدون هرگونه تضمین یا نمایندگی از هر نوع ارائه میشوند. پیوندهای ارائه شده به سایتهای شخص ثالث نیز خارج از کنترل MEXC میباشند و MEXC مسئولیتی در قبال صحت و اعتبار این سایتهای شخص ثالث و محتوای آنها ندارد.
|1 SKY به AUD
A$0.0865648
|1 SKY به GBP
￡0.04274137
|1 SKY به EUR
€0.05193888
|1 SKY به USD
$0.054103
|1 SKY به MYR
RM0.2434635
|1 SKY به TRY
₺1.90280251
|1 SKY به JPY
¥8.47469392
|1 SKY به RUB
₽5.61264522
|1 SKY به INR
₹4.59983706
|1 SKY به IDR
Rp872.62891009
|1 SKY به PHP
₱3.18287949
|1 SKY به EGP
￡E.2.75438373
|1 SKY به BRL
R$0.32840521
|1 SKY به CAD
C$0.07736729
|1 SKY به BDT
৳6.46314438
|1 SKY به NGN
₦83.88020914
|1 SKY به UAH
₴2.26799776
|1 SKY به VES
Bs2.813356
|1 SKY به PKR
Rs15.05361872
|1 SKY به KZT
₸28.40028779
|1 SKY به THB
฿1.86222526
|1 SKY به TWD
NT$1.76754501
|1 SKY به CHF
Fr0.04815167
|1 SKY به HKD
HK$0.42038031
|1 SKY به MAD
.د.م0.54427618