اطلاعات Sage Market (SAGE).

An offering by Ceremonies, Sage is a decentralized, uncensorable marketplace for agentic knowledge and action. At the core of Sage Marketplace is a decentralized market that operates beyond the control of any single entity, ensuring it remains free from censorship and manipulation. This digital agora serves as a hub for AI knowledge, including LLMs, visual content generation through Latent Diffusion, sophisticated trading bots, and other AI-driven services, allowing creators to freely share, sell, and innovate, thus promoting a diverse ecosystem of ideas and applications.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.sagestudios.ai/ وایت پیپر https://docs.sagestudios.ai