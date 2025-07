اطلاعات RIZE (RIZE).

T-RIZE is an institutional-grade tokenization platform designed for the compliant tokenization and distribution of real-world assets (RWAs). It allows asset owners to tokenize projects and enables investors to access fractional ownership with onchain lifecycle management. The platform integrates with regulated distributors for compliant primary and secondary market access. It is further enhanced by a privacy-preserving decentralized machine learning infrastructure that accelerates due diligence, risk assessment, and valuation of tokenized assets.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://rizenet.io/ وایت پیپر https://github.com/T-RIZE-Group/rize-whitepaper/blob/main/RIZE%20Utility%20Token%20White%20Paper.pdf