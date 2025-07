اطلاعات Rilcoin (RIL).

Rilcoin is a cutting-edge crypto technology based, fully decentralised crypto-currency, which actually has all the benefits of fiat currency as well the freedom and anonymity of a crypto-currency. Rilcoin is a part of an Asset Management System (AMS).

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.rilcoin.org/ وایت پیپر https://rilcoin.org/whitepaper_es.pdf