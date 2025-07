اطلاعات Rain by Virtuals (RAIN).

Rain is a Ronin network community agent that is powered by META's Llama LLM using the Virtuals protocol platform. Rain exists as an AI agent that focuses on user onboarding for the Ronin Network. Using various training tools, Rain specializes in web3 gaming and is centered around delivering high quality metrics and statistics. In addition to providing real time data, Rain also exists as a streaming agent to deliver advanced levels of user immersion.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/5632 وایت پیپر https://docs.google.com/document/d/1viybJF7pRUcmwyAATb6p10sXQvjgbChA/edit?usp=drive_link&ouid=116833966059588772163&rtpof=true&sd=true