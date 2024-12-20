قیمت Qudefi (QUDEFI)
قیمت لحظه ای Qudefi (QUDEFI) امروز معادل 0.063324 USD است. ارزش بازار فعلی آن $ 6.36M USD است. قیمت QUDEFI به USD به صورت لحظه ای به روز می شود.
عملکرد اصلی Qudefi در بازار:
- حجم معاملات 24 ساعته معادل $ 7.25K USD
می باشد- تغییر قیمت Qudefi در طول روز -14.64%
می باشد- دارای عرضه در گردش 100.00M USD می باشد
به روز رسانی های قیمت لحظه ای QUDEFI به USD را در MEXC دریافت کنید. از آخرین داده ها و تحلیل بازار مطلع باشید. این اطلاعات برای اتخاذ تصمیمات هوشمندانه در بازار پرسرعت ارزهای دیجیتال ضروری است. MEXC پلتفرم اصلی شما برای اطلاعات دقیق قیمت QUDEFI است.
امروز، تغییر قیمت Qudefi به USD به میزان $ -0.01086220788681275 بود.
در 30 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Qudefi به USD به میزان $ -0.0100966128 بود.
در 60 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Qudefi به USD به میزان $ +0.0091869319 بود.
در 90 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Qudefi به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
|دوره
|تغییر قیمت (USD)
|تغییر قیمت (%)
|امروز
|$ -0.01086220788681275
|-14.64%
|30 روز
|$ -0.0100966128
|-15.94%
|60 روز
|$ +0.0091869319
|+14.51%
|90 روز
|$ 0
|--
آخرین تجزیه و تحلیل قیمت Qudefi را کشف کنید: پایین ترین و بالاترین قیمت 24 ساعته، اوج قیمت و تغییرات روزانه:
-2.06%
-14.64%
-39.00%
به آمارهای بازار بپردازید: ارزش بازار، حجم 24 ساعته و عرضه:
About QuLabs QuLabs wants to empower crypto investors on their journey to financial freedom through advanced AI-driven technology and strategic partnerships. We are creating an ecosystem that tackles the challenges in the crypto space with a transparent, regulated, and straightforward approach. The QuLabs ecosystem is made up of three parts: QuSoft, the FinTech entity behind QuLabs, has developed and deployed the software that forms the foundation of our core operations. This robust technology supports the key QuEx, the a regulated, Swiss-based centralized exchange (CEX) whose initial focus will be our unique, proprietary autonomous wealth management tool, and building out the features you would expect from a top-tier exchange. $QUDEFI, the native token that powers the QuEx ecosystem, offering holders exclusive access features and benefits across the platform and weekly USDT rewards. How was QuLabs established? The founders of the QuLabs ecosystem have an extensive background in FinTech, having previously founded a successful web2 software solutions company. QuSoft was born from the web2 tech, and empowers professional investors in the ever-evolving financial services industry through their partnerships with major financial institutions; licensing them advanced trading software, AI-powered risk management tools, and bridge API solutions. As they have been tested and proven in institutional environments, these technologies generate consistent revenue streams for QuSoft and its shareholders. What makes QuEx unique? We’re building a regulated platform that ensures security, transparency, and seamless integration between digital and traditional finance, providing investors with safe, sustainable ways to grow their wealth while bridging these two worlds effectively. QuEx’s proprietary solution, virtual asset management, combines the best of traditional finance with advanced crypto technology to provide users with cutting-edge strategies and AI-driven asset management, all within a secure and regulated environment. This empowers users to achieve consistent, sustainable returns while minimizing risk. Designed as a fully regulated CEX, QuEx offers a wide array of services with complete compliance and transparency. This secure platform will provide confidence and security, and open up new opportunities for users, allowing them to participate in managed investment strategies previously reserved for institutional clients. What utility does $QUDEFI have? $QUDEFI holders receive two valuable types of benefits without having to lock up or stake their tokens. The first being weekly USDT rewards. QuSoft’s monthly revenue is partially distributed to $QUDEFI holders in the form of ETH or stablecoins, based on the proportion of tokens held. This passive reward structure enables holders to benefit from established revenue streams. The second is exclusive access to unique products and services for $QUDEFI token holders. When our QuEx platform becomes available to the public, clients who wish to enjoy additional access and benefits should maintain a specified balance of the $QUDEFI token.
