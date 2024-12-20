قیمت QASH (QASH)
قیمت لحظه ای QASH (QASH) امروز معادل 0.01726614 USD است. ارزش بازار فعلی آن $ 14.08M USD است. قیمت QASH به USD به صورت لحظه ای به روز می شود.
عملکرد اصلی QASH در بازار:
- حجم معاملات 24 ساعته معادل $ 97.50 USD
می باشد- تغییر قیمت QASH در طول روز -8.98%
می باشد- دارای عرضه در گردش 813.11M USD می باشد
به روز رسانی های قیمت لحظه ای QASH به USD را در MEXC دریافت کنید. از آخرین داده ها و تحلیل بازار مطلع باشید. این اطلاعات برای اتخاذ تصمیمات هوشمندانه در بازار پرسرعت ارزهای دیجیتال ضروری است. MEXC پلتفرم اصلی شما برای اطلاعات دقیق قیمت QASH است.
امروز، تغییر قیمت QASH به USD به میزان $ -0.00170503130452357 بود.
در 30 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت QASH به USD به میزان $ +0.0073281866 بود.
در 60 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت QASH به USD به میزان $ +0.0069149492 بود.
در 90 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت QASH به USD به میزان $ +0.005340998536330442 بود.
|دوره
|تغییر قیمت (USD)
|تغییر قیمت (%)
|امروز
|$ -0.00170503130452357
|-8.98%
|30 روز
|$ +0.0073281866
|+42.44%
|60 روز
|$ +0.0069149492
|+40.05%
|90 روز
|$ +0.005340998536330442
|+44.79%
آخرین تجزیه و تحلیل قیمت QASH را کشف کنید: پایین ترین و بالاترین قیمت 24 ساعته، اوج قیمت و تغییرات روزانه:
-0.07%
-8.98%
+3.75%
به آمارهای بازار بپردازید: ارزش بازار، حجم 24 ساعته و عرضه:
QASH (pronounced “cash”) is the native currency for the Quoine (pronounced “coin”) which is now rebranded to Liquid. Liquid is a global cryptocurrency firm looking to solve the liquidity problems that have surfaced with crypto investments. Liquid brings liquidity to the cryptocurrency space by providing a means for you to easily buy cryptocurrency with and cash-out to fiat. Currently, each crypto exchange has its own level of liquidity that differs between the trading pairs it offers. This creates individual silos that may have great liquidity on one exchange but not on another. The Liquid platform connects these silos into one combined pool to give you the greatest liquidity possible. The Liquid World Book compiles the orders and prices from exchanges around the world into one order book for you to use. This gives any trader, no matter their location, the ability to use the fiat currency of their choice when purchasing or selling crypto. It removes the liquidity silos of separate exchanges and gives more trading power to previously underserved markets. The Prime Brokerage half of the Quoine Liquid platform basically gives you access to the features outlined in the previous World Book section. With Prime Brokerage, you have direct market access to all exchanges in the World Book without having to create an account on each individual exchange. Furthermore, Quoine has been building partnerships with a network of banks over the last several years to ensure the quick transfer of your fiat funds. QASH is an ERC20 token you use to pay for services on the Liquid platform. Beyond that, QASH holders may also receive discounts, promotional products, and ICO investment opportunities with coins that Quoine helps to launch. The team also emphasizes in their whitepaper that other organizations may use it for their own purposes similar to how some financial institutions use the Ripple XRP token. Because Quoine enters a few different financial sectors, the company has quite a few competitors. As a credit facility, the company competes with SALT. On the exchange side, there are numerous other businesses like Binance specializing in alternative coins or Gemini and Coinbase focusing on fiat to crypto conversions. Mike Kayamori (CEO) and Mario Gomez Lozada (President and CTO) founded Quoine in 2014. Kayamori was previously a Senior Vice President at SoftBank Group and was the Chief Investment Officer of Gungho Asia. Lozada was the CTO of Merrill Lynch in Japan for 11 years before taking the Chief Information Officer role at Credit Suisse Japan. Quoine is the first cryptocurrency firm in the world to be officially licensed by the Japan Financial Services Agency (FSA). The Liquid platform is actually the result of combining two previous platforms, Quoinex and Qryptos. At one time, those two trading platforms were performing over $12 billion of transactions each year.
|1 QASH به AUD
A$0.027625824
|1 QASH به GBP
￡0.0136402506
|1 QASH به EUR
€0.0165754944
|1 QASH به USD
$0.01726614
|1 QASH به MYR
RM0.07769763
|1 QASH به TRY
₺0.6074228052
|1 QASH به JPY
¥2.7066401064
|1 QASH به RUB
₽1.7834196006
|1 QASH به INR
₹1.4677945614
|1 QASH به IDR
Rp278.4860900442
|1 QASH به PHP
₱1.0157670162
|1 QASH به EGP
￡E.0.8791918488
|1 QASH به BRL
R$0.1060140996
|1 QASH به CAD
C$0.0246905802
|1 QASH به BDT
৳2.0712461544
|1 QASH به NGN
₦26.8942576482
|1 QASH به UAH
₴0.7275951396
|1 QASH به VES
Bs0.88057314
|1 QASH به PKR
Rs4.824159516
|1 QASH به KZT
₸9.0921766626
|1 QASH به THB
฿0.5943005388
|1 QASH به TWD
NT$0.5640847938
|1 QASH به CHF
Fr0.0153668646
|1 QASH به HKD
HK$0.1341579078
|1 QASH به MAD
.د.م0.1738700298