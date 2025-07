اطلاعات Project Nostradamus ($AMEN).

Project Nostradamus is a next-generation trading AI agent designed to revolutionize technical analysis (TA) for cryptocurrency and traditional asset markets.

By leveraging advanced pattern recognition, real-time data analysis, and integration with major trading platforms, our solution empowers traders with actionable insights, confidence scores, and comprehensive recommendations.

It evaluates popular trading pairs, identifies patterns, and delivers high-confidence buy/sell/hold recommendations.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.projectnostradamus.com/ وایت پیپر https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ytOnQdO7vFsNm9TDlwvH2o9k-IdruKu8/view