اطلاعات PlayMind (PLAI).

PlayMind enables players to commoditize their gameplay data, train AI agents to automate in-game actions, and build full games — without code — using AI: An AI Driven Game Launcher. It is a decentralized data capture protocol that redefines how games are built, played, and monetized. It creates a new primitive for gaming where the value chain is flipped bottom-to-top, democratizing the entire industry

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.playmind.ai/ وایت پیپر https://whitepaper.playmind.ai/