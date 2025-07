اطلاعات Petcoin (PET).

Tongochi is GameFi project based on Telegram and TON blockchain. Just get your pet and take care of him. Mostly all of the assets can be sold for PET token - the utility Tongochi Token.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://tongochi.org وایت پیپر https://tongochi.notion.site/Tongochi-Docs-eng-b286c5b1120743b48267496068a2c2dc