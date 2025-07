اطلاعات Peapods Finance (PEAS).

The first fully decentralized on-chain yield-bearing index funds, or "pods" Get broad crypto exposure from blue chips to microcaps and earn real yield powered by market volatility and arbitrage. Simply wrap or buy into a pod, provide liquidity, sit back, relax, and earn PEAS forever.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://peapods.finance وایت پیپر https://docs.peapods.finance