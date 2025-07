اطلاعات NeiroWifHat (NEIROH).

NeiroWifHat (NEIROH) is a meme-based cryptocurrency inspired by the popular “Doge” brand. It introduces a playful character known as the “sister of Doge,” combining humor, pop culture references, and a lighthearted, community-driven approach. NEIROH aims to create a fun and engaging environment for crypto enthusiasts, focusing on the growing interest in meme coins while providing a speculative asset for investors in the space.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.neirowifhat.me/ وایت پیپر https://www.neirowifhat.me/images/whitepaper.pdf