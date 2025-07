اطلاعات NAMI Protocol (NAMI).

NAMI Protocol is a groundbreaking savings platform that simplifies cryptocurrency for everyone, offering usability similar to online banking. Built on the KUJIRA blockchain, NAMI integrates seamlessly with its money market, GHOST, to maximize returns from lending activities without the overheads of traditional banking. The protocol automatically allocates user funds to the highest-yielding stablecoin markets, ensuring users always receive the best possible interest rates. This significantly increases earnings compared to traditional savings accounts.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://namifi.app وایت پیپر https://creators.winkhub.app/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/NAMI_Litepaper-4.pdf