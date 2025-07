اطلاعات My DeFi Pet (DPET).

The DPET token is the lifeblood of the Onchamon universe, fueling your adventures and enhancing your gameplay experience. DPET empowers players to purchase exclusive in-game items, stake and earn rewards, and participate in the game's governance. Operating seamlessly on Binance Smart Chain, OpBNB, and KardiaChain, DPET ensures smooth transactions and interactions, making your journey in the Onchamon world more thrilling and rewarding.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://onchamon.com/ وایت پیپر https://docs.onchamon.com/