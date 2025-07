اطلاعات Motoko (MOTOKO).

MOTOKO AI Coin is the native token powering Motoko, the first autonomous NFT Agent on The Major platform.

Holders of Motoko Agent Coins can chat 1:1 with Motoko, have governance rights, and a stake in Motoko’s digital evolution as she grows, collaborates, and operates independently.

By participating, users shape the future of decentralized agents, transforming NFTs from static assets into dynamic, self-sustaining entities​.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://app.themajor.ai/agent/1 وایت پیپر https://whitepaper.themajor.ai/