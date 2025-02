MoonerMNR چیست

"Mooner is a Mobile App that seeks to “Empower Everyone To Be Self Employed.” The idea for Mooner was born some years ago but was hiding on the shelves collecting dust for a few years before we embarked to bring it back to life. We did so in 2018 and worked tirelessly around a new concept of allowing anyone to make that extra buck if they are able to do so. And with the emergence of Covid-19, it was a priority that we came up with a platform that anyone can leverage upon to make that extra dollar. Mooner is a location- based service application that enables people to provide services that they can render at prices they feel comfortable with. It’s not based on a rate card system and Service Providers & Service Seekers negotiate their own prices. A utility token will be used for all transactions on the application. MNR Token, A BEP 20 token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Will be used to transact the booked service and a record of it will be available on the Blockchain Ledger, Bsc Scan. Mooner is a location- based service application that enables people to provide services that they can render at prices they feel comfortable with. It’s not based on a rate card system and Service Providers & Service Seekers negotiate their own prices."

منبع Mooner (MNR) وب سایت رسمی