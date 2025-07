اطلاعات Modex (MODEX).

Transform the way data is stored, secured, and shared inside your business. Modex offers a reliable and scalable enterprise blockchain solution to unlock new capabilities in legacy databases. The project leverages its technology to help organizations of all sizes harness the power of blockchain technology to gain a competitive edge on the market.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.modex.tech/ وایت پیپر https://modex.tech/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Modex_Whitepaper.pdf