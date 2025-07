اطلاعات Memecoin1 (M1).

Memecoin1 ($M1) is a classic memecoin launched by the Four.meme platform—but with a twist: it’s the first-ever "meme-stablecoin" of this cycle, officially claiming a peg to World Liberty Financial USD ($USD1), the stablecoin issued by the Trump family. It's the first true stablecoin born from meme culture—no algorithms, no collateral (they're overrated anyway). M1 is The Most Unstable Stablecoin!

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://memecoin1.org وایت پیپر https://docs.memecoin1.org