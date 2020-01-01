اقتصاد توکنی Meana Raptor (MRT)
اطلاعات Meana Raptor (MRT).
Meana Raptor ($MRT) is not just another token — it’s the heart of a unique blockchain ecosystem that fuses utility, mythology, and decentralization. Designed to deliver real-world value, Meana Raptor focuses on long-term sustainability through a combination of:
Utility-Backed NFTs: Beyond art, these NFTs offer access to staking tiers, governance votes, and exclusive platform features. Staking Mechanisms: Token holders can earn passive rewards while securing the network and supporting ecosystem growth. Strategic Partnerships: By collaborating with other Web3 protocols and projects, Meana Raptor is building an interconnected future driven by value sharing. Community-Driven Development: Key decisions, features, and upgrades are governed by token holders, empowering true decentralization. Meana Raptor’s story began on an ancient golf course — a place charged with cosmic energy — where it first emerged as a symbol of balance and power. Infused with blockchain technology, it evolved into a digital entity representing trust, resilience, and the future of decentralization. This origin story isn’t just lore — it’s the foundation for an engaged, story-driven community aligned with purpose and mission.
$MRT is more than just a token; it’s a digital standard for projects that blend imagination with innovation, building ecosystems that are as compelling as they are functional. As the world moves toward a decentralized, trustless economy, Meana Raptor stands at the forefront — a digital guardian ready to guide the next generation of Web3 users and creators.
Join the movement. Embrace the transformation. Protect decentralization with Meana Raptor.
اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت Meana Raptor (MRT)
داده های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت Meana Raptor (MRT)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.
توکنومیکس Meana Raptor (MRT): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده
درک اقتصاد توکنی Meana Raptor (MRT) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.
معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:
کل عرضه:
حداکثر تعداد توکنهای MRT که ایجاد شده اند یا خواهند شد.
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
تعداد توکن هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.
حداکثر عرضه:
محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن های MRT که می توانند وجود داشته باشند.
ارزش گذاری کاملاً رقیق شده (FDV):
به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می شود و پیش بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می دهد.
نرخ تورم:
نشان می دهد که توکن های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می گذارند.
چرا این معیارها برای معامله گران مهم هستند؟
عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.
محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.
توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.
ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال های احتمالی ارزش گذاری بیش از حد.
حالا که اقتصاد توکنی MRT را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن MRT را بررسی کنید!
پیش بینی قیمت MRT
میخواهید بدانید که MRT به کجا می رود؟ صفحه پیش بینی قیمت MRT ما، احساسات بازار، روندهای تاریخی و شاخص های فنی را ترکیب می کند تا یک چشم انداز آینده نگر ارائه دهد.
سلب مسئولیت
دادههای توکنومیکس در این صفحه از منابع شخص ثالث است. MEXC صحت آن را تضمین نمی کند. لطفاً قبل از سرمایه گذاری، تحقیقات کاملی انجام دهید.