اطلاعات Mavryk Network (MVRK).

Mavryk Network is a bespoke Layer 1 blockchain designed to bridge real-world assets with the dynamic realm of DeFi and foster a thriving & secure digital economy. A definitive platform at Mavryk, RWAs seamlessly converge with decentralized finance (DeFi). By leveraging RWA tokenization, DeFi applications, and robust infrastructure, Mavryk is creating an interconnected financial economy by building a more inclusive, accessible, and interoperable network where tokenized RWAs interact seamlessly with DeFi.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://mavryk.org/ وایت پیپر https://mavryk.org/litepaper